KZN police raid illegal pub, arrest multiple suspects in Durban crackdown
Updated | By Newswatch
Top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi led a multidisciplinary operation targeting Umlazi, KwaMashu and the Point area of the CBD Friday night.
Police say they shut down a popular pub which was operating illegally.
Provincial spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says its manager, who's in the country illegally, was arrested and liquor confiscated.
“There were also suspects who were arrested for being in possession of drugs, possession of a firearm without a licence, and in Umlazi a suspect was arrested for obstructing police officers in the execution of their duties. Several undocumented foreign nationals were also arrested during the operation.”
