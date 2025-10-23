Police officers urged to seek mental health support amid worrying stats

The SA Society of Psychiatrists (SASOP) says in the 2024/25 financial year, 54 police officers took their own lives.

That’s one officer dying by suicide every week.

Experts examined the findings of an exploratory study which looked into the mental health status of first responders.

The research, which was published in the South African Journal of Psychology, revealed that police, paramedics, and firefighters experience higher rates of depression, anxiety, PTSD, and burnout than the general population.

According to the report, 47,3% of police officers and paramedics would qualify for a diagnosis of depression, 37,8% for generalised anxiety disorder and 45,8% for post-traumatic stress disorder.

SASOP spokesperson, Dr Alicia Porter, says workers on the frontline are "disproportionately susceptible to adverse mental health outcomes".

"Underneath the uniforms are people facing the same mental struggles as many of us, but their work environment is unique in that they are among few professions where the very nature of their jobs repeatedly and consistently puts them in extremely stressful and high-risk situations – endangering not only their physical safety but also mental well-being," says Porter.

The police union's Bethuel Nkuna says policing is a stressful job.

"We might have problems like fatigue and problems of being over [burdened] with work," says Nkuna.

While Nkuna encourages officers to take advantage of the support tools available to them, he says management also plays a crucial role in breaking the stigma surrounding mental health support.

"Sometimes this consultation with our social workers, chaplains or psychologists is something that has a stigma where members are not free to consult [out of] fear of issues of confidentiality.

"That is why we have appealed to the management of the SAPS to separate our social services, chaplains, and psychologists to be placed at places where members can freely go without fear of being seen by other members, where there will be issues of gossip and issues of being ridiculed," he says.

