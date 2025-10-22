Police union says cop-on-cop killings ‘demoralising’

"Given what is happening right now in the country, through all that has been happening from the top, which has led to your Madlanga commissions and the committees, we can't be turning against each other.





"It's got a very, very demoralising impact on the world policing community.”





The union's president, Bethuel Nkuna, has been commenting as a KZN police officer remains behind bars for allegedly murdering a fellow cop.





Constable Andile Zulu has been accused of murdering Constable Sibonelo Ngidi in Mariannhill in the west of Durban earlier this month.





It's alleged that Ngidi was driving along Chestnut Crescent when he noticed a vehicle parked in the middle of the road.





An altercation ensued after Ngidi told the driver to move out of the lane.





But the driver, later identified as Constable Zulu, allegedly fired several shots towards Ngidi, who was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.





Zulu handed himself over to authorities on Friday and was charged with murder and attempted murder.





He's expected to apply for bail at the Pinetown Magistrate's Court next Monday.





Nkuna says while he understands policing is a stressful job, officers need to seek psychological support, rather than hurting one another.





"We would like the law to take its course and justice must prevail. We don't take this incident lightly, we are allowing the investigation to take it's full course."





