Police union backs life sentence for KwaDukuza officer’s murder

The Durban High Court sentenced Philakahle Dladla to life on Thursday plus an effective 40 years for the 2024 murder of Mariemuthoo Arumugam.

The court heard how Dladla boarded a minibus taxi at the local rank, posing as a passenger.

The 28-year-old later forced the driver at gunpoint to take the Groutville off-ramp, where he robbed commuters.

Unaware of what was happening, the on-duty Officer Arumugam approached the parked taxi.

Dladla opened fire, killing the 50-year-old.

The Independent Policing Union of South Africa's Bethuel Nkuna says this was a heinous crime.

" This element of criminality also expressed high degree of violence. It is very true that killing a police officer is an attack on society. The manner in which Dladla killed the police officer it really showed a clear intent to eliminate anyone standing in his way of committing this serious crime. We truly hope that this sentence does promote for the law."

