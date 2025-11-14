Police say Wentworth shooting suspects ‘chased’ victims
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A manhunt is underway for at least two suspects who shot and killed two people and injured seven others in Wentworth, south of Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says a group was seated outside flats on Hime Street when a grey car pulled up.
Two men got out and opened fire.
Netshiunda says the victims tried to run to take cover, running in different directions, but the attackers reportedly chased after them, continuing to shoot.
"Two people were shot and killed, whilst seven more victims were taken to hospital with various degrees of gunshot injuries. A dog was also shot and killed during the incident. The victims' ages range between 15 and 22 years old. The motive of the killing is unknown."
Netshiunda says the gang and drug-related turf wars cannot be ruled out.
