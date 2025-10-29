LOOK: Police raid two KZN clothing factories, 47 arrested

The operation involving teams from Labour and Home Affairs was carried out in Mandeni.

Officials swooped in on the factories late Tuesday night.

The companies manufacture clothing, pyjamas, jump suits, trousers and night dresses, among other items.

Officials say the first company was served with a prohibition notice for hiring undocumented foreign nationals and failing to produce documentation.

They were allegedly paying workers between R12 and R17 an hour – which is below the National Minimum Wage.

The Labour Department says they were also forced to work 12-hour shifts.

Both companies failed to adhere to Occupational Health and Safety regulations and hadn't registered their workers for UIF.

The department says those hired were mainly from Lesotho and Malawi and are expected to be deported.

A 14-year-old boy was also found allegedly working in one of the factories.

In a statement, Department of Labour officials say the clothing and textile companies accused of exploiting workers are believed to supply some of the country's major retail groups.



