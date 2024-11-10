Police promise more arrests for RBM contractor’s murder

An alleged hitman was arrested in Gauteng last week in connection with the murder of RBM contractor, Sipho Masuku.

He was gunned down in Meerensee in August.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says an AK47, which was one of four guns found in Halalisani Mchunu's possession, has been linked to the businessman's murder.

"Mchunu has already appeared before the Richards Bay Magistrate’s Court on a charge of murder, attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearms. The SAPS task team is hot on the heels of other suspects who are believed to have been involved in this assassination.

"We commend the relentless efforts of the task team for working tirelessly in tracing those that are behind the theft of minerals at RBM and those that are linked to murders of executives and businessmen linked to the mine," says Mathe.

