Police probe fatal Pinetown home invasion
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
A house robbery and murder investigation is underway after a 45-year-old man was killed during a house invasion in Pinetown.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the incident took place in Sarnia on Wednesday morning.
"A family was sleeping when they heard a noise inside the house and noticed two armed men. The suspects reportedly opened fire, fatally wounding the victim at the scene.
"They robbed the family of their vehicle, cell phones and other electronic appliances before fleeing from the scene."
The murdered victim was a father of three.
The attack comes less than a week after Chatsworth resident, Justin Isaiah, was shot and killed by intruders in his home on Silverglen Road.
