Police probe fatal Pinetown home invasion

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the incident took place in Sarnia on Wednesday morning.





"A family was sleeping when they heard a noise inside the house and noticed two armed men. The suspects reportedly opened fire, fatally wounding the victim at the scene.





READ: Another Durban father killed in home invasion





"They robbed the family of their vehicle, cell phones and other electronic appliances before fleeing from the scene."





The murdered victim was a father of three.





The attack comes less than a week after Chatsworth resident, Justin Isaiah, was shot and killed by intruders in his home on Silverglen Road.





