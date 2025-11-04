Police probe alleged attempt on Brown Mogotsi’s life

The Madlanga Commission of inquiry has confirmed reports of an apparent hit targeting Mogotsi in Vosloorus on the East Rand on Monday night.

It is believed gunmen opened fire on his vehicle.

Mogotsi's name has featured prominently at both the Madlanga Commission and Parliament's ad hoc inquiry in probes into alleged corruption within the criminal justice system.

The commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, told the SABC they are concerned about Mogotsi’s safety.

“And I should perhaps add that we have been in touch as the commission with Mr Mogotsi around his safety. Of course, it is up to an individual witness to accept witness protection.”

Speaking to reporters at the local police station on Monday morning, national police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said police are investigating a case of attempted murder.

She said they have encouraged Mogotsi to open a case.

“We can confirm that our local criminal record centre did attend to the scene, our forensic expert your fingerprint experts and so on, your ballistic experts, I'm told by the acting station commander that Mr Brown Mogotsi did promise avail himself at the police station at around eight o'clock to open a case so that we can formally take his statement.

“We are still waiting for him, and we are hoping that he will present himself because now it's past eight o'clock and he has still not arrived.”

