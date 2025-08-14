 Police officer, inmates killed in Limpopo crash
Updated | By Emile Pienaar

At least five inmates have been killed in a crash on the R101 between Mokopane and Mookgophong in Limpopo.

A police officer who was escorting the inmates also died in the crash.

 

Limpopo police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says the officer was transporting 11 inmates from Mokopane Police Station to Mookgophong Magistrate's Court when the accident occurred.

 

"We can confirm as the South African Police Service in Limpopo that there was a horrific accident, along Naboomspruit Road this morning, where a SAPS member attached to the Naboomspruit Police Station lost his life, as well as five other inmates.”

The Provincial Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson, Tidimalo Chuene, advised motorists to use alternative routes.

 

"For motorists travelling from Mokopane to Mookgophong, please take the N1 from Zebetiela Weighbridge on R101 as an alternative route. If you are travelling from Mookgophong to Mokopane, use the Mookgophong on- and off-ramp. Please expect delays and plan your routes accordingly."

 



