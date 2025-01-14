Police, Mineral Resource ministries to visit Stilfontein

More than 1 500 individuals involved in illegal mining have surfaced and been apprehended while over 100 have died at the site since October last year.

The police Operation Vala Umgodi in the province since October last year, led to significant success in curbing illegal mining activities and forcing scores of illegal miners to resurface.

According to the police, Ministers Senzo Mchunu and Gwede Mantashe have been working closely with mine owners and a specialised company experienced in mine operations to finalise detailed plans for the operations, including safety measures and the anticipated duration.

READ: Stilfontein deaths labelled a ‘massacre' as rescue starts

Law enforcement said it remains resolute in its commitment to uphold law and order and urges all remaining illegal miners to adhere to police calls to resurface.

Meanwhile, The Stilfontein Crisis Committee has labelled the fatalities and living conditions in the illegal mines as a “massacre” after it released a video on Monday, showing what it claims to be scores of dead miners in body bags underground.

Mametlwe Sebei from Lawyers for Human Rights said the police are complicit in the deaths by restricting access to food.

"What has transpired here has to be called what it is. This is a Stilfontein massacre. This is really a bloody culmination of a treacherous policy that was pursued by the government as a result of restriction in terms of access to food, water and medication.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)