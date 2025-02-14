Police make arrests in KZN CIT heist

Firearms were recovered during an operation in Umzinyathi District on Thursday.





The police's Siyabonga Nkwanyana says they were following up on information about unlicensed guns, suspected to be linked to a recent CIT robbery in Ekuvukeni.





"Upon arrival at the first identified location within the Wasbank policing precinct, police arrested a suspect found in possession of unlicensed firearms, namely a 9mm pistol and an M4 rifle, along with a motor vehicle reported stolen in Hebron, Gauteng, and a quantity of ammunition"





Nkwanyana says law enforcement teams moved to various other locations where they detained three other suspects and seized rifles, mine explosives and ammunition.





