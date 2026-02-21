Police killings raise concern despite drop in overall murders
Updated | By Bulletin
Acting Police minister Firoz Cachalia has expressed concern over a rise in the killings of police officials.
Murders decreased 8.7 per cent between October and December.
Despite the drop, a total of 23 police officers were killed in that period, with nearly 80-percent of them off duty.
Cachalia released South Africa’s crime statistics for the third quarter of the 2025/26 financial year yesterday afternoon.
" This is an issue that I will engage with the SAPS management on, they are always siezed with this matter to look at what else can be done to prevent these killings and to reduce the incidents."
Well some political parties says the country is still losing too many lives.
Rise Mzansi referred to almost six-thousand murders recorded in the quater, with the highest numbers in KZN and the Western Cape.
It also raised concern about rising cases of rape, domestic violence, extortion and the use of illegal firearms.
Rise Mzansi’s Makashule Gana has called for stronger policing and better-resourced detectives.
"We do understand that winning the war on violent crime requires the involvement on not just the police but it's important that the police do what they are supposed to do. Number one responsibility for them is to keep the people of South Africa safe and at the moment, South Africans are living in fear."
