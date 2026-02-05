Police informer implicated in Madlanga Commission survives assassination
Updated | By Lauren Hendricks
Wiandre Pretorius, a police informer who was implicated during testimony at the Madlanga Commission, has survived an apparent assassination attempt in Gauteng.
Pretorius was implicated by the slain Witness D, Marius van der Merwe, before his death.
Gauteng Police Commissioner Tommy Mthombeni was at the scene on Thursday.
He told reporters that Pretorius was approached by a vehicle and shot multiple times.
He escaped unharmed.
" Based on an interview with the victim. Around nine o'clock, the victim was coming from a garage in the surrounding area, moving towards the residence where he stays.
"When he parked the vehicle in front of the gate, he was approached by a vehicle, and suddenly, shooting started. He made sure [to find] cover, ensuring that his life is safe."
Police are investigating a case of attempted murder.
Van der Merwe was gunned down in Brakpan last December following his testimony at the commission.
He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in an apparent murder cover-up.
