Police hunt suspects behind Newlands West heist

Officers are investigating cases of cash-in-transit robbery, attempted murder and armed robbery.





The gang allegedly blew up a cash van with explosives along the Newlands Expressway on Tuesday.





Emergency crews say several residents reported hearing an explosion and heavy gunfire near a local shopping centre.





Three vehicles were damaged in the attack.





One was hit by the blast, and two others were struck by gunfire.





Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says the suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of cash and valuables.





"Armed suspects reportedly jammed the cash delivery vehicle, fired shots towards the truck, and robbed the security guard of his firearm. One security guard was injured during the incident and was taken to hospital for further medical treatment.





"An off-duty police officer who was on his way home was robbed of his firearm."





