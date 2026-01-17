Police hunt continues for suspects after Durban shootout

Four suspects were killed and seven others injured during a gun battle in Woodlands Friday afternoon.

The group is wanted for several business robberies in eThekwini, including one at a jewellery store in Tongaat on Thursday.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says authorities received information about the suspects' whereabouts.

He says when police arrived at a residence on Glanville Road, which doubles up as a rental home, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspects.

" Three firearms were recovered and the suspects who were arrested will be under police guard at hospital and will appear in court when they are fit to do so."

