Police hunt continues for suspects after Durban shootout
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
A manhunt is underway for
at least five suspects after a deadly shooting with police in the south of
Durban.
Four suspects were killed and seven others injured during a gun battle in Woodlands Friday afternoon.
The group is wanted for several business robberies in eThekwini, including one at a jewellery store in Tongaat on Thursday.
KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says authorities received information about the suspects' whereabouts.
He says when police arrived at a residence on Glanville Road, which doubles up as a rental home, there was an exchange of gunfire between officers and the suspects.
" Three firearms were recovered and the suspects who were arrested will be under police guard at hospital and will appear in court when they are fit to do so."
