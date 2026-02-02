Police foil suspected cash heist in Inanda
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli
A suspected CIT robber is due to line up in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
The Inanda Trio Task Team swooped on the man during a late-night patrol in the area over the weekend.
Police say the unit spotted a white VW Polo parked on the roadside on Ithendele Road on Saturday night.
ALSO READ: KZN police clarify seizure of state property from Hawks boss
During a search, officers found explosives and detonators inside a backpack in the boot.
They say the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is believed to be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies across the province.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
What defines middle class in South Africa and how much do you need to earn?
Ever wondered how much you need to earn to be considered middle class in...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago
-
Smartphone and laptop prices set to skyrocket in South Africa in 2026
Memory shortages and AI-driven demand are forcing device makers to rethi...Stacey & J Sbu 4 hours ago