Police foil suspected cash heist in Inanda

A suspected CIT robber is due to line up in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.





The Inanda Trio Task Team swooped on the man during a late-night patrol in the area over the weekend.





Police say the unit spotted a white VW Polo parked on the roadside on Ithendele Road on Saturday night.





During a search, officers found explosives and detonators inside a backpack in the boot.





They say the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is believed to be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies across the province.





