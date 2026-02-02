 Police foil suspected cash heist in Inanda
Updated | By Kubobonke Luthuli

KwaZulu-Natal police say they may have foiled another serious cash-in-transit attack.

Image / Supplied

A suspected CIT robber is due to line up in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday.


The Inanda Trio Task Team swooped on the man during a late-night patrol in the area over the weekend.


Police say the unit spotted a white VW Polo parked on the roadside on Ithendele Road on Saturday night.


ALSO READ: KZN police clarify seizure of state property from Hawks boss


During a search, officers found explosives and detonators inside a backpack in the boot.


They say the suspect, who was arrested at the scene, is believed to be linked to a number of cash-in-transit robberies across the province.


