Police foil St Mary’s Church revenge attack

Officers received information about a group that was allegedly plotting to kill the suspects, accused of gunning down two brothers outside a St Mary’s Church in Merebank on Saturday.

They were attending their uncle's funeral and one of the men had just delivered a tribute.

The motive behind the double murder is still unclear.

Mkhwanazi says the revenge hit was meant to take place on Tuesday.





He was speaking at a stakeholder engagement session with the Durban business community on Tuesday evening.

" Through the member of the public who voluntarily sat and observed the suspects that were involved to pay revenge, and we were successful in apprehending one of them in Wentworth. We recovered him with two unlicensed handguns with ammunition, a lot of guns, drugs, as well as money.

"The team still interrogating him to try and establish if it was going to pay revenge. Surely they know who committed the evil deed over the weekend. So we appreciate the role that the community plays in sharing the information to us."





