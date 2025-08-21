Police destroy R420m in drugs, vow to continue crackdown

He led the destruction of drugs and unregistered medicines worth R420 million in Gauteng on Thursday.

He says the destruction is a powerful demonstration of ongoing efforts to dismantle the drug trade.

Police destroyed drugs worth a street value of R340 million early this year.

Among the drugs destroyed are mandrax, cocaine, heroin, and unregistered pharmaceutical products.





Masemola says other drug busts tell a story of a criminal syndicate stopped in their tracks.

"Mandrax worth R285 000, seized in Emandeni, KwaZulu-Natal, in 2022. Mandrax manufacturing substances worth R50 million, concealed in false compartments of a truck intercepted at the Ramatlabama port of entry in 2022, en route to Johannesburg.

“Cocaine valued at R6 million, seized between 2016 and 2022 at OR Tambo International Airport, where six drug traffickers were arrested and each sentenced to between 3 and 10 years imprisonment."





