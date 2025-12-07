Police crack down on illegal taverns after Pretoria mass shooting
Updated | By Bulletin
Police say they'll be clamping down on illegal taverns after a deadly mass shooting in Pretoria.
Gunmen opened fire at a tavern at the Saulville Hostel in Atteridgeville yesterday killing several people, including a three-year-old child.
The death toll from the incident rose to 12 yesterday after another person succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
Police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe says while no arrests have been made investigations are ongoing.
READ: Pretoria hostel shooting leaves 11 dead: police
She says the shooting took place at an illegal shebeen.
" Between April and September of this year, we actually shut down throughout the whole country, 11,000 nine hundred and six seventy five of these illegal shebeens."
"It's quite problematic because also in these mass shootings happen at licensed premises or illegal shebeens. So we are intensifying our operations in terms of our inspections," said Mathe.
