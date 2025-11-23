Police clamp down on Dudula protest as G20 Summit continues

This after two protesting members of Operation Dudula were arrested near the summit venue yesterday.





According to NatJOINTS, the Dudula members blocked nearby roads, and attempted to forcefully march towards the venue.





National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the group failed to follow instructions despite several warnings.





Physical altercations ensued where the protestors attacked police with various objects, and pepper spray.





Mathe says one police officer was injured and taken to a nearby medical facility.





Speaking outside the venue yesterday, Mathe said a case been opened against the two men. " The charges that they're facing, firstly, public violence, second one, assaulting of a police officer and contravention of the court order."





READ: Day Two: G20 Backs Africa’s Agenda Despite US Boycott





"You'll recall that they were handed down a court order not to intimidate and harass foreign nationals. So by their actions in trying to block the Nasrec and Baragwanth Road, we see it as an attempt to intimidate and harass foreign nationals."





So the third charge there is contravention of their court order. We do not have an issue when people protest, air their grievances, but they should do so within the confines of the law.





Meanwhile, police have arrested one suspect who tried to hijack an undercover police car in Johannesburg on Friday.





According to the SAPS, the National Intervention Unit officers who were travelling in a black Mercedes Benz SUV, were stopped by a gun wielding suspect on Empire Road, in Parktown.





One of the officers pulled out his firearm and fired AT the suspect, who was wounded during the incident.





Mathe says the hijacker was found to be using a toy gun.





He was later taken to hospital under police guard.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)







