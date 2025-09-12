Poland tells Trump Russian drone raid not a 'mistake'

"We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it," Tusk said on X.

Polish authorities said they had recovered parts of 17 Russian-made drones, which fell without causing any injuries or major damage in the the east of the country on Wednesday.

While European capitals and the European Union labelled the raid a test of the resolve of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia's continued war in Ukraine, Trump suggested otherwise.

"It could have been a mistake," he told journalists late Thursday when asked about the incident.

