Poland restricts air traffic in the east after drone raid

Air traffic along Poland's border with Belarus and Ukraine will be closed to civilian flights up to an altitude of three kilometres (1.9 miles) until December 9, the PAZP air traffic control agency said in a statement.

The restrictions "do not concern civilian aviation" flying above three kilometres, it said.

The restriction zone reaches between 26 and 46 kilometres inside Polish territory, it said.

All drones in the restricted area are banned "day and night", it said.

The measures were "being put in place to assure national security", it said.

Polish authorities said on Wednesday that the NATO and EU member's airspace was violated 19 times on Wednesday, with at least three drones shot down as Poland and NATO allies scrambled jets.

