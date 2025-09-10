Poland says 'hostile objects' downed in its airspace during Russian attack on Ukraine

Ukraine warned that Russia's leader was "testing the West" and called for its allies to mount a strong response or risk Russian drones flying "even further into Europe".

The incursion came as Russia unleashed a barrage of strikes across Ukraine, including in the western city of Lviv, around 50 miles (80 kilometres) from the Polish border.

"Aircraft have used weapons against hostile objects," Polish Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on social media, adding: "We are in constant contact with NATO command."

Russian drones and missiles have entered the airspace of NATO members -- including Poland -- several times during Russia's three-and-a-half-year war, but a NATO country has never attempted to shoot them down.

A cornerstone of the Western military alliance is the principle that an attack on any member is deemed an attack on all.

The operational command of Poland's military slammed the "unprecedented" airspace violations, saying it had spotted around a dozen drone-type objects, some of which were shot down.

"This is an act of aggression that has created a real threat to the safety of our citizens," it said.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that weapons had been used against the invading objects, saying on social media that an "operation related to multiple violations of Polish airspace is underway".

The Polish government announced it will hold an "extraordinary" cabinet meeting at 8:00 am (0600 GMT).

The Polish army said around the same time that it had finished intercepting the drones in its airspace.

- 'Provocation' –

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga wrote on X that the incursion showed "that (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes".

"Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West," Sybiga said. "The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets."

"A weak response now will provoke Russia even more -- and then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," he added.

Polish authorities closed the airspace over part of the country, according to a statement from Warsaw's main Chopin Airport, where flights were halted.

The incident came a day after Poland's newly elected nationalist President Karol Nawrocki warned that Putin was ready to invade more countries after launching his war in Ukraine.

"We do not trust Vladimir Putin's good intentions," Nawrocki told reporters Tuesday at a press conference in Helsinki.

"We believe that Vladimir Putin is ready to also invade other countries."

NATO-member Poland, a major supporter of Ukraine, hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees and is a key transit point for Western humanitarian and military aid to the war-torn country.

Last month, Warsaw said a Russian military drone flew into its airspace and exploded in farmland in eastern Poland, calling the incident a "provocation".

Poland in 2023 said a Russian missile had crossed into its airspace to strike Ukraine.

And in November 2022, two civilians were killed when a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile fell on a village near the border.

