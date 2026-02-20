Point drug dealers to appear in Durban court

Police say they had been monitoring the pair's movements for some time before officers from the Provincial Drugs and Firearms Unit pounced on them on Thursday in the Point precinct.





ALSO READ: KZN police raid illegal pub, arrest multiple suspects in Durban crackdown





Provincial SAPS spokesperson Paul Magwaza says the street value of the drugs seized is estimated to be around R330 000.





"During the operation, the team apprehended both suspects.





ALSO READ: Durban North man arrested again for drug possession





"The 29-year-old suspect was found in possession of twenty glass vials of cocaine powder, whilst the 32-year-old suspect was found in possession of 4,200 pieces of rock cocaine, 300 capsules of heroin, 46 glass vials of heroin powder and 38 mandrax tablets. Both the arrested suspects were charged with dealing in drugs."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)