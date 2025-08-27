PODCAST: Animal welfare institution faces KZN closure

The Animal Anti-Cruelty League says it might have to shut its operations in Durban and Pietermaritzburg due to severe financial strain.

The organisation's been instrumental in the rescue and care of thousands of vulnerable animals for nearly 70 years.

As one of South Africa’s longest-standing “no-kill” shelters, the AACL has given thousands of animals a second chance at life. Every dog and cat that passes through its gates receives food, medical care, training, and love - preparing them for adoption into safe, permanent homes.

Acting General Manager Bronwyn Ablett says they have been battling with rising costs and a surge in abandoned pets. She says they desperately need public support.

"Just running costs to be able to look after the animals. We pride ourselves in keeping our staff trained. We've had to have all of our staff inoculated against rabies. We don't have government funding, so we rely completely on the generosity of the public, and that's the only way we can keep our doors open, keep our vehicles on the road, and get to those animals that we need to be able to help."

“The animals rely on us, and we are honoured to help prevent or treat their suffering,” says Dr Lawson Cairns, Chairman of AACL. “But tough economic times have hampered our efforts. We are reaching out to the public for support so we can continue this vital work.”