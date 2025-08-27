PODCAST: Animal welfare institution faces KZN closure
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
One of South Africa's largest animal welfare organisations says one of its KwaZulu-Natal branches is on the brink of closure.
One of South Africa's largest animal welfare organisations says one of its KwaZulu-Natal branches is on the brink of closure.
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League says it might have to shut its operations in Durban and Pietermaritzburg due to severe financial strain.
The organisation's been instrumental in the rescue and care of thousands of vulnerable animals for nearly 70 years.
As one of South Africa’s longest-standing “no-kill” shelters, the AACL has given thousands of animals a second chance at life. Every dog and cat that passes through its gates receives food, medical care, training, and love - preparing them for adoption into safe, permanent homes.
Acting General Manager Bronwyn Ablett says they have been battling with rising costs and a surge in abandoned pets. She says they desperately need public support.
ALSO READ: KZN security officers rescue 2.5-metre African Rock Python
"Just running costs to be able to look after the animals. We pride ourselves in keeping our staff trained. We've had to have all of our staff inoculated against rabies. We don't have government funding, so we rely completely on the generosity of the public, and that's the only way we can keep our doors open, keep our vehicles on the road, and get to those animals that we need to be able to help."
“The animals rely on us, and we are honoured to help prevent or treat their suffering,” says Dr Lawson Cairns, Chairman of AACL. “But tough economic times have hampered our efforts. We are reaching out to the public for support so we can continue this vital work.”
The Animal Anti-Cruelty League is currently looking after more than 130 cats and dogs in KZN and is providing vital veterinary care to animals in the greater Durban area, working mainly in informal settlements and other under-privileged areas.
NOW READ: Tourists get up close and personal with a lioness's and zebra encounter
Ablett says the closure of the Durban and Pietermaritzburg operations would have a devastating impact on many communities as their inspectors are the only form of veterinary assistance.
The League has another branch in Ladysmith.
"Because there are lots of people that call us when they can't afford to have vet calls, our inspectors go and often pick up animals. If someone is retired or they don't have a vehicle, our inspectors will go and pick up the animals, take them to the vet, have whatever treatment is done and take them back. The community relies a hundred percent on us being able to get to sometimes very difficult places."
Listen to the full interview at the top of the page or directly below.
“The animals need the sanctuary offered by AACL,” adds Yvette Taylor of the Lawrence Anthony Earth Organization. “Not only do they alleviate animal suffering, they also educate. Caring for animals is foundational as humans – it’s what brings about a kinder world.”
To find out how you can help, visit their website.
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
Is this the greatest political troll ever? Barack Obama just got “LinkedIn’d” by Trump
Awkwaaard… Barack Obama’s LinkedIn just got hijacked by Trump’s faceEast Coast Breakfast 7 hours ago
-
LISTEN: The first week of September with Stacey and J Sbu
Did you miss some of the iconic on-air moments Stacey and J Sbu shared t...Stacey & J Sbu 7 hours ago