PMB rocked with multiple scholar taxi crashes

A minibus ploughed into Senzokuhle Crèche and Pre-School in Imbali on Thursday morning after the driver lost control.





Four of the learners who were on board the taxi died, and others were injured.





In the same area, three pupils were hurt in another taxi collision - while a TV crew was filming the aftermath of the tragedy on Friday morning.





The taxi council has urged drivers, especially those transporting children, to take extra care with their vehicles and while on the road.





SANTACO's KZN spokesperson Sifiso Shangane says that's what their road safety and community outreach campaign is there for.





"We are also asking roads to be inspected because of recent accidents which shows that there is a problem in that area."





Transport MEC Siboniso Duma visited affected families on Friday.





"We are working closely with MEC for Health Nomagugu Simelane , MEC for Education Sipho Hlomuka, Mayor of Umgungundlovu District Cllr Mzi Zuma and Mayor of Umsunduzi Local Municipality Cllr Mzimkhulu Thebolla to plan the mass funeral," says Duma’s spokesperson, Ndabezinhle Sibiya.





“We will ensure that there is a restoration of the damaged early childhood development infrastructure for the children.





“Importantly, the MEC for Social Development Mbali Shinga will assist with the co-ordination of the provision of counseling to the children, teachers, and all affected families.”





