PMB residents to meet over proposed tariff hikes
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
Msunduzi's ratepayers say the municipality's proposed tariff hikes are simply unaffordable.
The city requested a 36% increase in electricity costs, 13% in water and sanitation, and 7% in refuse removal.
Community members, businesses and municipal officials have been invited to a meeting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Monday afternoon to share their thoughts and concerns.
Anthony Waldhausen's with the Msunduzi Association of Residents, Ratepayers and Civics.
He says the proposed increases for the new 2025/2026 financial year don't make sense.
READ: Analyst urges MK Party to prioritize policy development
"They haven't collected refuse here for the past three weeks, and we still have residents sitting with two loads of refuse for two weeks. The ongoing outages we have experienced of water and electricity are continuous.
"Everywhere in Pietermaritzburg, you will find an outage, and the reason is because they aren't repairing and maintaining the infrastructure."
Mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla is expected to attend the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 5pm.
