PMB ratepayers demand arrests over ‘sabotage’ of infrastructure

Outages two weeks ago halted services and hit local businesses.





The city says key infrastructure was deliberately damaged.





The Msunduzi Ratepayers Association says it's an ongoing problem made worse by poorly maintained systems.





Anthony Waldhausen says anyone caught tampering with public services, including municipal staff, must face criminal charges.





" They need to bring those people responsible to book, to actually charge them and to take them to prison because we cannot have this. We, as residents and businesses, are actually affected by this. These outages continue for more than one day. It's ridiculous."





Msunduzi Municipality is set to hold a media briefing on Monday on the incident that happened earlier this month.





Spokesperson Nontobeko Mkhize says it was a deliberate, calculated attack on municipal infrastructure.





" The municipality regards this not only as criminal damage, but as economic sabotage and a profound violation of public trust."





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)