PMB community reeling after mother, teen daughter murdered in suspected domestic attack

Police responded to reports of a double murder at a home in Woodlands on Tuesday night.





Officers found the body of 34-year-old Christina Joseph lying in a pool of blood with multiple stab wounds.





Her 15-year-old daughter, Brooklyn Hemmero, was also found dead in a bed.





It is believed the teenager was strangled, before her mother returned home from work.





Police say the suspect then attempted to take his own life. He remains in hospital under police guard.





Police believe the incident is linked to domestic violence.





Ward 32 councillor Scott Middleton says the killings have devastated the close-knit Woodlands community and has called for swift justice for the victims and their families.





" Brooklyn was 15 years old in the prime of her life, and a very respectful young lady in the community. The mom and the daughter had a very close relationship as mother and daughter. We call on the law enforcement to investigate these horrific murders without fear or favour, speedily and obviously professionally, so the perpetrator can face the full might of the law."





Middleton says government needs to invest more resources into tackling GBV.





" We really need to now put more effort, budget, and funding into GBV and into GBV centres. We really need to get the scourge out of society, and the only way to do that is that obviously government has to come on board."





The 34-year-old suspect is expected to appear in court once he is discharged from hospital.





The mother and daughter will be laid to rest on Saturday.





