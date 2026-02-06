PMB inmate serving life for rape, attempted murder escapes from prison

The Department of Correctional Services says Thulani Gcaleka escaped Sevontein Correctional Centre on Thursday.

A preliminary report shows he was part of a cleaning team working at the prison's farm when he escaped.

Gcaleka is serving a life sentence for a range of serious crimes, including attempted murder, rape, robbery and housebreaking.

An internal investigation is underway, with the department warning it will act decisively against any security breaches or failures to follow standard procedures.

"The outcome of the investigation will guide the necessary disciplinary action and corrective measures to be undertaken in line with the Correctional Services Act. The re-arrest of the escapee remains a priority," says spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo.

Members of the public with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the nearest police station.

