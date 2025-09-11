PMB creche crash: Driver abandoned taxi in motion, death toll rises

It's understood that the driver of the minibus lost control, veering off the road, and crashing into a creche in the Imbali area.





Three children who were passengers in the vehicle were declared dead at the scene, while 11 were rushed to hospital.





Sindi Msimang, who is the spokesperson for the Road Traffic Inspectorate in KZN, says two more children died while en route to hospital.





Msimang says the driver has been taken in for questioning.





"The vehicle was not being driven by anyone. He decided to jump out of the vehicle, leaving the children inside while the vehicle was in motion and it crashed into a daycare centre."





She adds that the children from the creche, were outside playing at the time of the accident.





