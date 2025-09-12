LISTEN: Imbali crèche employee says 'sixth sense' helped save children

A minibus had been transporting learners from various schools on Thursday morning when the driver lost control of the vehicle.





It careened into Senzokuhle Crèche in Imbali.





Nombulelo Mfeka had been preparing food at the crèche in the morning when her "sixth sense" prompted her to act.





"Something came to my mind. I found the children playing soccer outside, where I couldn't see them, which I didn't like because they go behind the house sometimes. So, I called them to move so that I can see them near the kitchen."





Moments later, a minibus came ploughing through the property.





"Just when I was exiting the kitchen, I heard a loud bang, like a bomb going off from behind. I was shocked. The kids ran to me and held me. I took them to safety where other people were."





Mfeka went to investigate and was met by a horrific scene.





" When I came back to check what exploded, I saw and heard children crying inside the vehicle. A car came inside, I screamed and called the neighbors to come help me, people's kids are dying in the car,” she said.





Mfeka had intuitively managed to save the children in the creche. But the pupils who were in the taxi were not so lucky.





At least three died at the scene, while others were taken to hospital with various injuries.





While an investigation is underway, it's alleged that the brakes of the minibus failed.





Mfeka says the tragedy highlights the urgent need for stricter vehicle inspections.