PMB clinic guard shot during robbery

Two security guards were held at gunpoint at the Caluza health facility in the early hours of Sunday morning.





Police spokesperson Ntathu Ndlovu says one of the robbers pretended to be sick to gain access to the clinic.





"As soon as the security guard opened for him, the second suspect approached. The two robbed the security guard at gunpoint. The other security guard refused to hand over his belongings, and he was shot at. No arrests have been made."





The KZN Department of Health says, according to preliminary reports, the security guard, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, is in critical condition and underwent emergency surgery.





Health spokesperson Nathi Olifant says an attack on health workers and security personnel is an attack on the entire health system, and on the community itself.





"MEC Nomagugu Simelane has strongly condemned the violent and cowardly attack that took place at Caluza Clinic. MEC Simelane described the incident as senseless, heartless, and a direct attack on the right of communities to access healthcare in a safe environment.





"We call on law enforcement agencies to act swiftly so that those responsible are found and brought to justice."





