PMB Business Chamber warns protests could harm local economy

This follows a labour group protest that forced a supermarket to close early on Sunday.





Police were called when when members of the Labour and Civic Organisation demanded a meeting with management.





The group's Mthobisi Shinga says a number of concerning allegations had been brought to their attention.





" If they've got more than 600 workers who are working there, a lot of them are foreigners. The shop is not in compliance with the basic conditions of the Employment Act, people not getting paid according to the basic minimum wage. They were not getting their needs and the management was ill treating them.





"So we had to try and sit down and be able to resolve those matters."





But the Chamber of Business has criticised the group, saying this isn't the way to address concerns. 4





CEO Melanie Veness says especially because the province still has the spectre of the July 2021 riots hanging over the province's head.





"So, it's critical that we stamp this out quickly. In fact, the irony of the situation is that the behaviour is likely to cost us jobs, which is the very thing this organisation purports to be advocating for."





Veness says labour issues and matters involving foreign nationals should be investigated by officials from the Labour Department and Home Affairs.





She says confrontations like these could drive away potential investors.





" Investors look for opportunities in a conducive environment. The people that are actually closing businesses, what they're doing is illegal, and if it isn't dealt swiflty, then investors are going to be thinking, well, if that's me and I open a business there and I have this problem, who's going to step up and do something about it?”





