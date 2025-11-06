‘Please Call Me’ legal saga ends with out-of-court settlement

The amount that Nkosana Makate will receive has not been disclosed.

Nkosana Makate was a trainee accountant at Vodacom when he came up with the “Please Call Me” idea in 2000.

He shared his concept with his superiors and it became a popular service not just for Vocacom, but across network providers.

In 2008, Makate took legal action against the telecoms giant - claiming it had failed to honour a verbal agreement to pay him for his creation.

Over the years, both parties have been in and out of court, with Makate rejecting an earlier offer of R47 million.





On Wednesday night, Vodacom confirmed that its board approved a settlement agreement with Makate on Tuesday.

The matter had been due to be reheard in the Supreme Court of Appeal later this month after the Constitutional Court set aside that court's order that Makate be compensated between 5% and 7.5% of all revenue generated from the service.

The case will no longer be heard.

Vodacom says both parties are pleased that finality has been reached in the matter.





