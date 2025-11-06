‘Please Call Me’ legal saga ends with out-of-court settlement
Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo
After a nearly two-decade legal battle, Vodacom has settled out-of-court with the creator of the “Please Call Me” service.
After a nearly two-decade legal battle, Vodacom has settled out-of-court with the creator of the “Please Call Me” service.
The amount that Nkosana Makate will receive has not been disclosed.
Nkosana Makate was a trainee accountant at Vodacom when he came up with the “Please Call Me” idea in 2000.
He shared his concept with his superiors and it became a popular service not just for Vocacom, but across network providers.
In 2008, Makate took legal action against the telecoms giant - claiming it had failed to honour a verbal agreement to pay him for his creation.
Over the years, both parties have been in and out of court, with Makate rejecting an earlier offer of R47 million.
READ: ConCourt sends Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ case back to appeals court
On Wednesday night, Vodacom confirmed that its board approved a settlement agreement with Makate on Tuesday.
The matter had been due to be reheard in the Supreme Court of Appeal later this month after the Constitutional Court set aside that court's order that Makate be compensated between 5% and 7.5% of all revenue generated from the service.
The case will no longer be heard.
Vodacom says both parties are pleased that finality has been reached in the matter.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
LISTEN | Carol Ofori chats to multi-award-winning comedian Vafa Naraghi
Carol Ofori chats with a fellow Mahikeng local and rising comedian, Vafa...Carol Ofori 16 minutes ago
-
KZN summer fishing: Guaranteed weekend bites
KZN summer fishing is firing on all fronts this weekend. From grey shark...East Coast Breakfast 19 minutes ago