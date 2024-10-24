Planned water shutdown in Phoenix

Teams will get to work on a supply upgrade project along Stonebridge Drive on Thursday.





The city's Gugu Sisilana says residents who rely on the Phoenix 1 Reservoir should prepare for water supply interruptions.





The shutdown, which starts in the morning, will last for around 24 hours.





"The water shutdown is necessary for the city’s operational team to work on Stonebridge Drive to finalise the reticulation upgrade project,” says Sisilana.





“Motorists are also urged to be cautious as a section of Stonebridge Drive will be temporarily closed during construction.





“Residents are urged to use water sparingly during this time.





Meanwhile, a councillor in Isipingo believes criminal activity is behind ongoing water issues in his ward.





Dharmanand Nowbuth says illegal electricity connections from the reservoir to a nearby informal settlement have caused the water pump to stop working, leaving the Malaba Hills community with no water since last week.





The ward 90 councillor says they met with water management officials on Sunday.





“There have threatened to burn the officials' vehicle. They have to go down there to open the water valve manually since there is no electricity and since the meter was stolen. They'll will be accompanied by security personnel."



