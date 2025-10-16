Plane wreckage found in Midlands, search continues for second
Updated | By Newswatch
The South African Civil Aviation Authority says the wreckage
of one of two light aircraft that went missing in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday
has been found in the Midlands.
Search and rescue teams began scouring the Nottingham Road area, after one of the planes sent out a Mayday distress call to air traffic control.
Both aircraft failed to arrive at their destinations.
"The aircraft that was located on Wednesday evening is a Sling," says the aviation authority's Sisa Majola.
"It was en route to Margate Airport on the KZN south coast from Secunda Airport in Mpumalanga with one passenger on board. That passenger was fatally wounded, and the aircraft itself was also substantially damaged."
Majola says the search continues for the second missing plane.
"At this point in time, the second aircraft is still missing, and an official search is still underway. A further update will be provided in due course."
The KZN Transport Department says that retrieval operations were hampered by bad weather on Wednesday night, and the search suspended.
