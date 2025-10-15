Authorities on scene of reported Howick plane crash
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
Emergency services rushed to Nottingham Road on Wednesday, where a plane is believed to have crashed.
Emergency services rushed to Nottingham Road on Wednesday, where a plane is believed to have crashed.
The details are still sketchy.
Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says it's very misty in the area.
ALSO READ: Ramaphosa condoles after deadly Limpopo bus crash
"Midlands EMS crews are currently on scene on the Nottingham Road area following reports of a light aircraft crash.
"Rescue teams are currently on scene and are trying to locate the aircraft."
ALSO READ: Durban airshow crash: CAA releases preliminary report
This is a developing story.
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
MORE ON ECR:
Show's Stories
-
PRESS PLAY: Relive your favourite Breakfast moments this week - 27 to 31 October
This week, we hung out with a legendary football coach, a new Dolphin sw...East Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago
-
Microsoft Teams is about to snitch on you
Microsoft Teams is about to become the world’s nosiest coworkerEast Coast Breakfast 1 day, 5 hours ago