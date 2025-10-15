Authorities on scene of reported Howick plane crash

The details are still sketchy.

Midlands EMS spokesperson Roland Robertson says it's very misty in the area.





"Midlands EMS crews are currently on scene on the Nottingham Road area following reports of a light aircraft crash.

"Rescue teams are currently on scene and are trying to locate the aircraft."

This is a developing story.





