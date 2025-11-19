Pit toilets driving absenteeism, health risks in KZN schools

Breadline Africa released the findings ahead of World Toilet Day on Wednesday, which draws attention to the sanitation crisis globally, and access to safe toilets.



The non-profit says 136 pupils from 10 schools took part in this year's baseline assessment.



Nyaradzo Mutanha, a specialist at the organisation, says they wanted to understand the everyday realities of school sanitation in under-resourced communities.



She says that they gathered first-hand data on the condition of toilets, hygiene practices and learners' personal experiences.



She said they found that many children don't use the toilets at school.



"We have gotten results that spoke about high absenteeism because the learners are not comfortable with using these toilets, lack of privacy, dignity and also period poverty affecting the girl child and pit toilets are also a matter of life and death.

“In some schools we have actually seen that students actually fall in and die.

Its statistics but there is a human being behind those numbers that fell inside a toilet. So its not something we should just ignore", said Mutanha.

Mutanha described the state of these toilets as a serious health risk.

" All the team players and role players that are working in the education sector and organisations in the CSI or funders who want to invest and improve learning outcomes in communities should concerned.





It is not only health risks but its about a child losing on learning because the have to miss school during their periods or just don't want to use the toilet because its not safe or its even a child dying."



