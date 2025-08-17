Pilot remains missing after ocean crash in Durban
Updated | By Newswatch
There is still no sign of a missing pilot whose plane
crashed in the ocean in Durban.
Multiple emergency crews have been searching for Andrew Blackwood-Murray at Battery Beach.
The 61-year-old Johannesburg man was performing an aerial display outside Suncoast at an aviation summit on Thursday, when he allegedly lost control of the light aircraft.
Video footage shows the plane spiralling down at high speed before plunging into the sea.
National Sea Rescue Institute spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says the recovery operation is ongoing.
"Advanced search technology technology continues to be deployed in the ongoing search. Weather and sea conditions have not been a factor and has not hampered ongoing search efforts.
“We are appealing to public and the maritime community to report any findings of debris that may be related to the light aircraft accident, to Police at 10111, to NSRI Emergency Operations Centre at 0870949774 or on marine VHF radio to Durban Radio Telkom Maritime Radio Services or Durban Port Control, so that any findings can be recovered to support the AIID and the Police investigation into the catastrophic incident.
“Family, friends and colleagues of the missing man are being cared for, supported, and are regularly briefed.”
