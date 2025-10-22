Pig farm murders: State witness tells court only he shot at victims

The trial was postponed on Friday after the state requested more time to review the ballistics report, which was different from the defence lawyers of accused number one, Zachariah Olivier.





Farm owner Olivier and his employee, Zimbabwean national William Musora, are on trial for the murder of Maria Makgato and Lucia Ndlovu and for throwing their bodies into a pigsty.





De Wet agreed with the ballistics report presented by Olivier’s legal representative, Advocate Jacobus Venter, that he may have shot and killed Makgato and Ndlovu.





“Mr De Wet, I want you to be very detailed in your answer now,” said Venter during cross-examination.





“Maybe if you can be so kind and explain to the court, did you aim at the people by closing one eye and aiming as if you were going to shoot at them or shooting in the general direction, or were you loosely shooting? How did you shoot at these people?”





De Wet responded, “I think I was closing my one eye, if I can remember correctly.”





He further told the court that he did not mention in his initial statement, before he turned state witness, that he was the only one who shot at the people.





De Wet said he pulled the trigger out of fear.





Makgato and Ndlovu were shot and killed while collecting expired food at Onverwaght farm in Sebayeng in August last year.





Ndlovu's husband, Mabutho Ncube, who was with them at the time, was also shot but survived the incident.





Olivier and Musora already pleaded not guilty to murder charges, while De Wet’s charges remain provisionally withdrawn in accordance with Section 204.





