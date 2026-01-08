IN PICTURES: Emotions high in Inanda as police kill suspects in shootout

Emotions ran high on Thursday as members of a community in the north of Durban gathered at the scene of a deadly shootout.

In the early hours of this morning, police officers tracked down a group of suspects to a shack in Inanda.

The men were wanted for several serious crimes, including murder and house robberies, and had been on the run since November.

There were emotional scenes outside the house in Bester where the suspects were killed.

The father of one of the men who was shot dead sat quietly near the scene, his eyes filled with grief.

Tensions escalated when it emerged that the man had been denied access to his son's body, as forensic teams processed the scene and police widened their cordon.

Local Sihle Ntombela was among the crowd, and says his uncle was one of the suspects.

He insists his uncle was not a criminal and was socialising with friends when the cops came knocking.

"I didn’t know my uncle as a violent person. I know him as a heavy drinker who was drunk that night.

“The others may have left during the night, and I’m certain there was no firearm."

However, KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda is adamant their officers got the right suspects.

"As police, we know who we were looking for and for which crimes, and we got the people."

Four firearms were recovered from the scene.

