Phoenix suspect falls to death while evading arrest

KZN VIP officers say a resident in the Desertpalm Gardens in Palmview called them for help on Monday after the man entered her property.

"On arrival, KZN VIP Response Officers made contact with the homeowner who confirmed hearing noises outside her property before spotting a male suspect, dressed in black jeans and a black shirt, fleeing the premises," says spokesperson Gareth Naidoo.





"During an extensive search by members of KZN VIP officers, the suspect was located on the roof of a neighbouring property. In an attempt to escape, he jumped from roof to roof before leaping onto a boundary wall lined with shards of glass, where he fell and sustained injuries to his abdomen.

"The suspect was successfully apprehended and whilst awaiting a government ambulance, he passed on."





Naidoo says police were called to the scene.





