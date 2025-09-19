Phoenix residents angry after young girl hit by car
By Lauren Hendricks
Police
in Phoenix are investigating a case of culpable homicide after an
eight-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking on Stonebridge Drive.
Police in Phoenix are investigating a case of culpable homicide after an eight-year-old girl was hit by a car while walking on Stonebridge Drive.
Semihle Njokweni died in hospital on Wednesday.
Phoenix resident Berlinda Belcher says her two children go to the same school that little Semihle attended.
She says it could have easily been them.
Belcher says more needs to be done to improve road safety in the area. She says the community's devastated.
“Currently what we are doing is, if the suspect is not arrested and brought to justice, we are going to be fighting for justice for this child and her family as a community.”
She adds that they are not doing this under any political party but as concerned residents.
“If we don’t iron out these issues now when is our community going to become safer.’
