Phoenix CPF calls for increased SAPS presence to fight drug scourge
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
A Community Policing Forum in Phoenix, north of Durban, has
called for more police visibility to combat drug-related crimes affecting the
area.
On Friday, officers seized cocaine with an estimated street value of R10 million from two properties linked to a local gang.
Two suspects were also arrested during the bust.
The local CPF's Mark Nadasen says drug-related crimes have been an issue for years.
"We want to congratulate police on doing a wonderful job and seizing that amount and that extent of drugs in the Phoenix area. We want to also emphasize that our community have cried out to the police to intercept and seize these drug dens. They did take heed to our community and we want to say thank you for that."
