LISTEN: Phoenix community demands justice for slain CPF member

A crowd gathered outside the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday for the first appearance of four suspects linked to Muzair Musi Saib's killing.





Saib was reported missing on Monday. His body was found two days later.





The suspects were arrested on Thursday after the discovery.





Saib was an e-hailing driver and was also well known for his work in the Phoenix Community Policing Forum.





CPF Chair Valencia Pillay says Saib had been a member since the inception of the forum.





"The community is enraged. They want justice. We want justice for our member. We have full faith in the justice system."





" He did a lot of work for the community, including assisting with missing persons and missing vehicles. He was really a very instrumental part of that team. He had been in the CPF from the inception.”





She adds that CPF members and the wider community joined the search for him after he went missing.





" But as the hours passed, and we could track him down, we began to fear the worst. But we were so hopeful, and the members went out fully searching for our member, hoping to find him. But as I said, as the hours passed, the situation became a little tense."





The four suspects are facing charges of murder, robbery and kidnapping.