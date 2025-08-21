Philippi attack underscores high crime rate, says DA MP
Updated | By Cliff Shiko
DA Member of Parliament Nicholas Gotsell believes the attack that he and two other MPs suffered in Philippi near Cape Town underscores the high crime rate in the country.
Gotsell, along with fellow DA MPs Ian Cameron and Lisa Schickerling, were attacked on Tuesday following an oversight visit to the Philippi police training academy.
All the MPs were injured when their car windows were smashed with bricks.
Two teenagers have since been arrested in connection with the incident and have been charged with attempted murder and hijacking.
One of the suspects is currently under police guard in the hospital.
Phillipi has one of the highest crime rates in the country.
DA MP Gotsell described the incident as both frightening and traumatic.
"I saw the aggression on the face of one of the attackers, and I realised in that moment that they weren't done with us, they were coming back for more."
He told Jacaranda FM that this once again highlights the need for more police resources in Phillipi.
"And that shows the brazenness of the type of crimes that community is living with. So why is there not enough resources deployed? This is something we've been highlighting all along in the work that we do," he added.
Gotsell was injured in the head, while Cameron was hit in the face.
