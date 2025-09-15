 Phala Phala theft trial set to begin
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo


The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rands in foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020 is set to resume in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday.

The three accused, Emmanuela David, Floriana, and Ndilinasho Joseph are facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

David is also facing an additional charge of money laundering.

In May the matter was postponed due to Floriana's medical condition.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi says the state is ready to proceed with the trial and intends to call 22 witnesses during the trial.

"The trial is scheduled to commence from 15, 17 and 30 September, then 01, 03,06 - 08 October 2025."

