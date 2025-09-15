Phala Phala theft trial set to begin

The three accused, Emmanuela David, Floriana, and Ndilinasho Joseph are facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

David is also facing an additional charge of money laundering.

In May the matter was postponed due to Floriana's medical condition.





National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi says the state is ready to proceed with the trial and intends to call 22 witnesses during the trial.

"The trial is scheduled to commence from 15, 17 and 30 September, then 01, 03,06 - 08 October 2025."