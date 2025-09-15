Phala Phala theft trial set to begin
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rands in foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020 is set to resume in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday.
The trial of the three accused in the theft of millions of rands in foreign currency from President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm in 2020 is set to resume in the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday.
The three accused, Emmanuela David, Floriana, and Ndilinasho Joseph are facing charges of conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.
READ: Phala Phala theft trial set for September
https://www.jacarandafm.com/news/news/phala-phala-theft-trial-set-september/
David is also facing an additional charge of money laundering.
In May the matter was postponed due to Floriana's medical condition.
National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mashudu Malabi says the state is ready to proceed with the trial and intends to call 22 witnesses during the trial.
"The trial is scheduled to commence from 15, 17 and 30 September, then 01, 03,06 - 08 October 2025."
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
Job applicant gets questioned about using AI during interview
Job applicant shares how the interviewer asked her to share her screen a...Danny Guselli an hour ago
-
Should husbands be allowed to take their wives’ surnames? KZN reacts
KZN is divided as the ConCourt rules that husbands can take wives’ surnamesEast Coast Breakfast 2 hours ago