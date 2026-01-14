Phahlane tells ad hoc committee his suspension was unlawful

He appeared before Parliament's ad hoc committee investigating claims of political interference in the criminal justice system on Wednesday.

Phahlane, who had been suspended for three years, says then-Police Minister Fikile Mbalula made him a guinea pig of the step-aside policy.

He is challenging his dismissal in court and has filed a complaint with the Public Protector.

“You never suspend someone verbally without documents. If I were to be suspended or removed from office, it would be by the president, who in the first place appointed me. To date, I don’t have a letter signed by the president which says you are being removed.”

Phahlane also urged the committee to allow him adequate time to comprehensively address the issues raised in his affidavit.

Phahlane said rushing the process would undermine justice, noting the affidavit was prepared after extensive consultation.

He also raised concerns that he was never granted an opportunity to testify at the Zondo Commission into allegations of state capture, despite submitting an affidavit on matters that remain relevant.